Cooper went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Cooper had struggled recently, going 1-for-13 over his previous seven games, though he had four walks in that span. His second-inning blast got the Padres on the board in this contest. The first baseman has a career-high 16 homers while adding 59 RBI, 40 runs scored, 17 doubles, a triple and a .252/.301/.421 slash line through 115 games between San Diego and Miami this season.