Richards will make his next start Tuesday against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Richards was initially lined up to start Monday's series opener on his normal four days' rest, but Padres manager Jayce Tingler opted to give the right-hander an extra day of recovery. Luis Perdomo will move from the bullpen and make Monday's start, but the change won't dramatically alter Richards' fantasy outlook. The 32-year-old will still line up for a two-start week, with his second turn coming Sunday in Arizona.