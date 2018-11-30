Padres' Greg Garcia: Avoids arbitration
Garcia agreed to a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Padres, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
San Diego recently claimed Garcia off waivers and for now, the plan is to go into the regular season with him on the 25-man roster. However, it's possible he could still be cut loose before Opening Day if there is a 25-man roster squeeze. Garcia hit .221/.309/.304 with three home runs and three steals in 208 plate appearances with the Cardinals last season. Almost all of his value is generated on the defensive side of the ball.
