Garcia struck out in both of his at-bats in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Garcia batted ninth and served as the Padres' designated hitter in what was his third start of September. San Diego activated another potential DH option in Francisco Mejia (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and Tommy Pham (hand) could also rejoin the active roster within the next few days. As a result, Garcia's limited opportunities are only expected to become more scarce as the regular season winds down.