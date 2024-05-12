Kim was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Kim took a 94 mph fastball from Walker Buehler off his left wrist in the bottom of the fourth inning, ultimately exiting the contest the following frame. The infielder underwent x-rays on his arm following the contest and they came back negative according to manager Mike Shildt, which bodes well for Kim moving forward. The 28-year-old can be considered day-to-day for the time being ahead of San Diego's three-game series with the Rockies at home beginning Monday.