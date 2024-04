Kim went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base Tuesday in a loss to the Rockies.

Kim is up to seven thefts on the campaign, tied for seventh in MLB. He's still batting a modest .228 on the season but has perked up over his past 12 games, slashing .268/.412/.488 with two homers, six RBI, nine runs, four steals and a 10:5 BB:K over that stretch.