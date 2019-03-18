Renfroe (general fatigue) isn't available for Monday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Andy Green revealed over the weekend that Renfroe and fellow outfielder Franmil Reyes had both been withheld from the lineup for the past few days due to fatigue, but neither player looks to be in any jeopardy of missing Opening Day. Reyes will check back into the starting nine Monday and could be joined by Renfroe as soon as Tuesday.

