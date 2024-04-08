Merrill went 4-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Merrill produced his third career mulit-hit game and had more than two hits for the first time. Since hitting his first MLB homer April 1, the rookie had gone 2-for-9 over the last four games. Merrill is now slashing .324/.395/.471 with three extra-base hits and eight runs scored.
