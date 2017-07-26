Padres' Jhoulys Chacin: Set to start Wednesday
Chacin (back) will start Wednesday's game against the Mets.
After his back tightened up Monday, Chacin had his start pushed back a day to give him a little extra rest. With his back presumably back to normal, he'll slot into the rotation to face off with Steven Matz on Wednesday night.
