Musgrove (elbow) could return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Dylan Cease is available to pitch Sunday on his normal four days' rest, but the Padres appear to be leaving the door open for Musgrove to return Sunday if he comes out of his bullpen session Wednesday no worse for the wear. Randy Vasquez has stepped in to fill the vacancy in the rotation since Musgrove was placed on the IL on May 5 with elbow inflammation.