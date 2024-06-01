The Padres placed Musgrove on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove was originally slated to start Saturday against the Royals, but he will now return to the injured list after experiencing further issues with his right elbow/triceps. The 31-year-old was able to return from the IL after 16 days following his first encounter with elbow problems in May, but the Padres will likely bring him back slower this time around to ensure his elbow is back to 100 percent the next time he takes the mound. Randy Vasquez was recalled from Triple-A to start in Musgrove's place Saturday and will likely remain in the Padres' rotation until Musgrove is able to return.