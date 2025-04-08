Musgrove (elbow) played catch Monday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Musgrove was encouraged by Monday's throwing session, citing all of the rehab he's done in the last six months to simply make it to this point. The team doesn't expect him to make his return during the 2025 campaign, but if all continues to go as planned, he should be in a great spot to be ready for the beginning of 2026.