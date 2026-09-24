Musgrove (elbow) has been regularly playing catch, but the timeline for a potential return to action remains unclear, MLB.com reports.

Musgrove has yet to pitch for the Padres this season. as he's struggled to recover from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October of 2024. The veteran hurler fared mostly well during a four-game minor-league rehab stint in August, but he was ultimately pulled off the assignment because he was having trouble recovering between starts. There's still a chance San Diego could activate Musgrove to see what he can give them, but he'd be limited to a relief role if that were to happen.