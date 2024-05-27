Musgrove did not factor into the decision in Sunday's win over the Yankees, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Musgrove blanked the Yankees through five before Juan Soto finally opened up the scoring with a one-out RBI double in the sixth that prompted Musgrove's exit after 87 pitches. Despite remaining winless since April 21, Sunday's start was an encouraging showing and one of Musgrove's best starts in what's been a tough season for him so far. The 31-year-old will carry a 5.66 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB (49.1 innings) into a road start against the Royals this weekend.