Padres manager Mike Shildt said Friday that Musgrove (elbow) is getting closer to picking up a ball and starting a throwing program, per MLB.com.

Musgrove was diagnosed with a bone spur in his right elbow in early June and consequently received PRP and cortisone injections. While Shildt said Friday that the veteran pitcher could resume throwing soon, he didn't give specifics on a timeline. Given that Musgrove dealt with a similar injury in May, the Padres are unlikely to rush him back, and he's probably at least a month away from a return.