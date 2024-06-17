Musgrove (elbow) is expected to play catch Wednesday or Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This will be the first time Musgrove has thrown since he went on the injured list June 1 due to a bone spur in his right elbow. The right-hander acknowledged that his new slider may have contributed to the issue and indicated Saturday that he is considering how to alter either the grip or his wrist action on the pitch. Musgrove also shared that he is working to change the landing on his delivery in order to reduce the stress on his arm, saying, "I do think that that delivery, like the release point and like how it's coming out of my hand right now, now that it's aggravated, I've got to try to make some kind of adjustment to not re-aggravate it without having months of rest time and let it calm down. I gotta find a way to adjust." There's still a possibility that the veteran hurler could need surgery to remove the bone spur, but even if he avoids that scenario, he probably won't be ready to rejoin the Padres until late July.