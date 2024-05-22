Musgrove (3-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out three.

Musgrove appeared a bit rusty in his first start since May 1, ultimately needing 66 pitches to make it through three innings -- he'd allow a pair of unearned runs after an errant pickoff throw in the second. Overall, the 31-year-old Musgrove sports a 5.93 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB across nine starts (44 innings) this season. He'll look to go deeper in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday at home against the Yankees.