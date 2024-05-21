Musgrove (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Musgrove has been sidelined since May 1 with elbow inflammation in his throwing arm and was initially expected to pitch Sunday, though those plans were derailed after Saturday's contest was postponed. Considering he didn't go on a rehab assignment, it's unclear if Musgrove is fully stretched out; however, he should be close to full strength against Cincinnati. Musgrove owns a 6.37 ERA across 41.0 innings this season.