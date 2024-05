Musgrove (elbow) is listed as the Padres' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Reds, ESPN.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was originally expected to return from the injured list to start Sunday in Atlanta, but Yu Darvish is now pitching that contest following Saturday's postponement. Musgrove will return from elbow inflammation without going on a rehab assignment, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back.