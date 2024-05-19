Musgrove (elbow) is no longer slated to pitch Sunday, as the team pushed Yu Darvish back after Saturday's game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Furthermore, the Padres are currently listing Dylan Cease and Randy Vasquez for Monday's doubleheader, so Tuesday may be the new target date for Musgrove. Manager Mike Shildt had previously indicated Musgrove would return Sunday, but that was before Saturday's rainout. Musgrove has struggled this season but appears on track to bypass a rehab assignment and return shortly after the minimum.