Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Slated to start Wednesday
Lucchesi (hip) will start Wednesday against the Athletics.
Lucchesi rejoined the Padres on Tuesday and will get the ball for Wednesday's series finale after getting through his lone rehab start with no issues last Thursday. The 25-year-old lefty posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB in 47.1 innings with the Padres prior to landing on the shelf, partially thanks to his deceptive delivery.
More News
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Expects to return this week•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Sharp in rehab appearance•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Starting rehab stint Thursday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Resumes facing hitters•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Likely needs rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...