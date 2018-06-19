Lucchesi (hip) will start Wednesday against the Athletics.

Lucchesi rejoined the Padres on Tuesday and will get the ball for Wednesday's series finale after getting through his lone rehab start with no issues last Thursday. The 25-year-old lefty posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB in 47.1 innings with the Padres prior to landing on the shelf, partially thanks to his deceptive delivery.

More News
Our Latest Stories