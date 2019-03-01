Castillo was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left flexor strain Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Castillo was shut down with left forearm tightness at the start of the week, and the issue is apparently a significant one. He'll miss most of the first two months of the season, at minimum, though a specific return timetable has yet to be outlined.

