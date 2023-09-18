Soto went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Astonishingly enough, Soto didn't do any damage with his bat until the seventh inning. He sent a 411-foot two-run blast to right center off Ken Waldichuk and then one-upped that with a grand slam off Devin Sweet in the following inning to make it a 10-0 game. Soto is sporting a six-game hitting streak during which he's totaled 11 hits, 13 RBI, 9 runs and a 3:3 K:BB. He's having another outstanding year in what's been an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Padres been.