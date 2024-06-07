Soto (forearm) will undergo imaging on Friday after experiencing forearm soreness during Thursday's game against the Twins, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Soto didn't return to Thursday's game after a lengthy rain delay. The move was framed as a precaution by manager Aaron Boone, though he also disclosed that Soto has been bothered by forearm discomfort for the last week. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Yankees be cautious with Soto in the short term, though the team has not announced any official plans.