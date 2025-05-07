Soto went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Arizona.

Soto snapped a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a 427-foot blast off Merrill Kelly before launching a second solo shot off lefty Jalen Beeks in the eighth. Soto would then cap the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. It's the second multi-homer game this year for Soto (both coming against Arizona), who's up to seven long balls this season. He's gone 9-for-26 (.346) with six extra-base hits in his last seven contests, boosting his slash line to .261/.385/.478 with 17 RBI, 29 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 169 plate appearances.