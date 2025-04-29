Soto went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Monday in the Mets' 19-5 win over the Nationals.

After turning in his second straight two-hit performance, Soto is now slashing .257/.378/.410 over 127 plate appearances. Though he's been an above-average performer with a 124 wRC+ and more walks (21) than strikeouts (19) through his first 29 games with the Mets, Soto's counting totals (three home runs, two steals, 21 runs and 12 RBI) have been somewhat disappointing relative to what his investors expected on draft day. That said, Soto has a long track record of elite production in the big leagues and doesn't have any major red flags in his underlying hitting metrics early on this season, so fantasy managers should expect his home-run output and batting average to pick up as the weather warms.