Soto received a preliminary diagnosis of left forearm inflammation after undergoing medical imaging Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. He's out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

The 25-year-old was removed from Thursday's contest with left forearm discomfort, which he apparently has dealt with throughout the past week. Soto will sit at least one game and his outlook for the immediate future remains a bit murky for now, but the initial reports are an encouraging development and indicate he may have avoided a serious injury.