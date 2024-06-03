Soto went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Soto opened the game's scoring with a solo shot in the first inning. He later belted a two-run, go-ahead homer in the ninth inning off Giants' closer Camilo Doval. It was Soto's third multi-homer performance as a Yankee, all coming over his last 15 games. During that stretch, he's gone 22-for-57 (.386) with 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI. Soto's season slash line now sits at .322/.417/.614 through 61 games.