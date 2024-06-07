Manager Aaron Boone said Soto, who is out of the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, had imaging on his left elbow come back clean in addition to being diagnosed with forearm inflammation, and the outfielder could be available this weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old doesn't appear to be dealing with a severe injury and should be considered day-to-day. A quick return to the lineup this weekend is plausible, though Soto is certainly not guaranteed to see the field versus Los Angeles. Trent Grisham will enter the lineup in his place and man center field Friday, pushing Aaron Judge to right.