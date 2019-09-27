Play

Yates has wrapped up the major-league saves title for 2019, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Yates has been the biggest bright spot in a disappointing season for the Padres, establishing himself as one of the game's elite closers. He has a four-save lead over a trio of fellow relievers heading into the final weekend of the season, guaranteeing Yates a first-place finish in the category for 2019. Overall this season, the right-hander has posted a 1.19 ERA, 1.31 FIP, 0.89 WHIP and 14.98 K/9 while converting 41 of 44 save opportunities. Per Cassavell, he and the San Diego organization will discuss a potential contract extension during the offseason.

