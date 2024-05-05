Yates (3-0) earned the win after he pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a walk while striking two batters in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Yates entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Rangers trailing 2-1 and he was able to work around a walk to keep it a one-run deficit going into the ninth. After Texas tied it up at 2-2, the right-hander returned for the following frame, setting the Royals down in order. The Rangers went on to win it in the 10th inning, earning Yates his third victory of the year. The 37-year-old has yet to allow an earned run this season while posting a 0.50 WHIP with five saves over 14 innings in 12 appearances.