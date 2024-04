Yates struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Yates struck out Jonathan India and Jeimer Candelario to begin the ninth, giving him 13 punchouts in 11 innings out of the bullpen. The 37-year-old righty still has yet to allow a run this season, and he'll likely continue receiving the bulk of save opportunities as long as that remains the case.