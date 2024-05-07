Yates picked up a save against the A's on Monday, walking one batter in a scoreless inning of work.

Yates got the ball with Texas holding a two-run lead in the ninth inning and walked the second batter he faced to bring the tying run to the plate. However, the veteran reliever got Brett Harris to line into a double play to end the contest and secure his sixth save. Yates still hasn't given up a run this season, and he's yielded just three hits over 15 innings. After resurrecting his career in Atlanta's bullpen last year, he's emerged as one of fantasy's most valuable closers early in the 2024 campaign.