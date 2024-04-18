Yates earned the save in Thursday's 9-7 win over Detroit, allowing one hit while logging a strikeout in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Yates entered with two outs in the eighth inning, striking out Spencer Torkelson to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base, before working around a two-out single in the ninth en route to his second save this season. Yates has yet to allow a run through his first eight appearances (8.2 innings) this year. The 37-year-old veteran has saves in two of the Rangers' last four games, as he looks to be firming his grasp on the ninth-inning job in Texas.