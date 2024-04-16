Yates secured the save after throwing a perfect ninth inning Monday against the Tigers. After the game, manager Bruce Bochy noted that the team likes where it's at in terms of the closer role, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy went on to mention that the club will continue to weigh its options at closer, but he likes the way Yates has been throwing the ball so far this season, per McFarland. The right-hander has yet to surrender a run in six appearances, fanning five batters and walking one over six frames.