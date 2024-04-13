Yates allowed a walk and struck out one over a hitless and scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 12-8 win over Houston.

The Rangers raced to a big lead before the Astros made a late push to warrant manager Bruce Bochy deploying trusted arms -- David Robertson, then Yates -- to close out the game. Earlier in the day, Bochy told Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com that closer Jose Leclerc was temporarily being moved to low-leverage situations -- he pitched the sixth inning Friday, when Texas was leading, 12-3. Yates has not allowed a run over five appearances and could be in the mix for save opportunities along with Robertson.