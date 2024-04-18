Yates (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Tigers. He walked one and struck out four over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Rangers had a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning but allowed Detroit to score single runs in the next three frames to tie the game. Yates, who entered to get the final out of the eighth inning, was the pitcher of record when Josh Smith doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. Yates, who has not allowed a run over 7.1 innings, has become the closer following the removal of Jose Leclerc from that role.