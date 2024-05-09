Yates gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in the ninth inning during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the A's, recording his seventh save of the season in a 12-11 win.

It didn't seem like the Rangers would need their closer when they took a 12-7 lead into the final frame, but after Owen White gave up three straight singles to load the bases without getting an out, Yates was pressed into duty. The right-hander wound up allowing all three inherited runners to score, plus one of his own, before finally escaping the jam. It was the first run Yates had given up all season, and he sports a 0.56 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 16 innings without blowing a save.