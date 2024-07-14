Yates walked one and struck out one in a scoreless 10th inning Saturday to record his 15th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Astros.

The 37-year-old right-hander continued his resurgent campaign. Yates has yet to blow a save this season and he hasn't been tagged for an earned run in 10 straight appearances, posting a 0.80 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 10 innings over that stretch. His first-half performance has earned Yates his second career All-Star Game berth -- the other came back in 2019 with the Padres, when he led the majors with 41 saves.