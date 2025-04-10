Yates (1-0) earned the win over the Nationals on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Yates was called upon in the sixth inning with Los Angeles down a run. He retired the side in order on 12 pitches, fanning the final two batters he faced. Yates was then put in line for the victory when the Dodgers scored twice in the bottom of the frame. The veteran reliever hasn't notched a hold since his first outing of the campaign, but he's been effective in his first season with the club, holding the opponent scoreless in six of his seven appearances to date. Yates holds a 2.84 ERA and 0.79 WHIP along with a dominant 13:1 K:BB through 6.1 frames.