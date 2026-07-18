Angels' Kirby Yates: Tagged with loss, blown save

Yates (0-5) was tagged with the loss and a blown save in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers. He allowed two runs on a hit and a walk across two-thirds of an inning while also hitting a batter.

Yates entered the game in the top of the ninth looking for his fourth save of the season, but instead he got tagged with his third blown save and fifth loss. He had recorded two outs and had runners on first and second when Hao-Yu Lee unleashed a two-run double that ended up giving Detroit the victory. Yates has made five appearances in July but owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across four innings.