Yates announced his retirement from Major League Baseball following Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

Yates wrapped up his 12-year MLB career with 1.2 scoreless innings as the opener Saturday, allowing two hits while striking out one batter. He made 46 appearances this season between the Angels and Pirates, posting a 3.19 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 49:17 K:BB over 42.1 innings. The right-hander also tallied three saves to bring his career total to 101, with 41 of those saves coming in 2019 when he led the majors in the category.