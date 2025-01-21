The Dodgers reached a contract agreement with Yates on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Just a couple days after signing the top free-agent relief arm in Tanner Scott, the Dodgers have further fortified their bullpen with the addition of Yates. Slated to turn 38 in March, Yates collected a microscopic 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB over 61.2 innings while notching 33 saves for the Rangers in 2024. It's not an ideal landing spot from a fantasy perspective, as he will have lots of competition for saves in the Dodgers' bullpen.