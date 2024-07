Yates struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over Baltimore on Sunday.

Yates made quick work of the Orioles with just 13 pitches to finish off the 3-2 win. He's now converted each of his 17 save chances on the year and lowered his ERA to an incredible 1.02 through 35.1 frames. Yates has given up one earned run while posting a 19:5 K:BB over his last 12 innings.