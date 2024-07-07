Yates pitched a perfect ninth inning Saturday without a strikeout to record his 13th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rays.

The right-hander needed just 10 pitches to produce two flyballs and a comebacker by Ben Rortvedt that Yates knocked down before calmly throwing out the Tampa Bay backstop. Yates still has yet to blow a save chance this season, and he's been tagged with just one earned run over his last 16 appearances, posting a 0.60 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB through 15 innings over that dominant stretch.