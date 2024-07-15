Yates picked up the save Sunday against the Astros, allowing one run on a hit and a walk with no strikeouts across one inning.

While Yates advanced to 16-for-16 in save opportunities this season, he snapped his streak of eight consecutive scoreless innings. The 37-year-old walked Jon Singleton and yielded a single to Jeremy Pena to start the ninth frame, with Singleton eventually coming around to score on a groundout by Joey Loperfido. The outing bumped Yates' ERA from 0.81 to 1.05, and he has a 0.90 WHIP across 34.1 innings.