Yates got the save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, striking out two with no walks in a scoreless ninth inning to lock down San Diego's 2-1 victory.

The right-hander turned in yet another clean effort, dispatching of the Diamondbacks in order to make him a perfect 18-for-18 on save opportunities. Yates has been virtually untouchable to start 2019, as he's given up just three earned runs and struck out 40 batters in 22 innings.