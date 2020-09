Patino was recalled from the alternate training site for Friday's doubleheader against the Giants.

The 20-year-old will serve as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader, though he won't be starting either contest. Patino could be in the mix to start Saturday or Sunday, though the Padres would need to make another roster move to keep him on the roster. The right-hander has a 5.51 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB across 16.1 innings this season.