The Padres transferred Patino (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Patino's move to the 60-day IL was fully expected at some point after he underwent Tommy John surgery April 30. With the right-hander expected to be sidelined until at least the middle of the 2025 season, he'll be a strong candidate to get non-tendered by the Padres this offseason.