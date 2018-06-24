Padres' Matt Strahm: Starts impromptu bullpen game
Strahm unofficially started Saturday's contest against the Giants after Jordan Lyles (forearm) felt tightness in his arm prior to the start of the game.
Strahm performed admirably in a pinch, firing 3.2 innings of one-run ball, while allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five in an eventual loss. It was the southpaw's longest outing of the season, as he continues to build up his workload after missing the majority of the 2017 season with a knee injury. Initial tests on Lyles' forearm came back negative, so "Johnny Wholestaff" -- anchored by Strahm -- may not be needed again if Lyles can make his next scheduled start next Friday against the Pirates.
